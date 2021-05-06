Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $181.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.