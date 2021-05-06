Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $451,000 Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,229,000.

Shares of PCT opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

