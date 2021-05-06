Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 5.8%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.89. 146,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,462,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.