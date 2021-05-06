Harmony (ONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $91.93 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $91.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.33 or 0.00805229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.96 or 0.09133509 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

