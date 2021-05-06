Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $20.12. Harsco shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 4,596 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

