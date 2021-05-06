Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Harsco stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

