Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.