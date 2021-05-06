Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells $119,328.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Edward Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00.

NYSE HVT opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

