Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

HVT opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Insiders sold 51,952 shares of company stock worth $2,102,450 in the last 90 days. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

