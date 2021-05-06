HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $3,761,355.92 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 18,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $3,761,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael S. Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58.

HCA opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $208.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

