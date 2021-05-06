HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $208.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

