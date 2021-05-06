HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick Sells 7,672 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $209.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 327.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 112,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.