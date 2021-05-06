HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $222.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $208.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,152 shares of company stock valued at $85,372,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

