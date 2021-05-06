HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HCI opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $80.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $70.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

