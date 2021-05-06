Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

