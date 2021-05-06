HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of HEI traded up €2.74 ($3.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €78.56 ($92.42). 626,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.52.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

