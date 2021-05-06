Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.39

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 20207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

HEINY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ING Group downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

