HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.20 ($101.41).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

