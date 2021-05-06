Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn Sells 3,000 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HSIC traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.92. 1,213,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

