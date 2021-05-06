Hilton Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,016 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 720 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

