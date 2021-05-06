Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.4-$370.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.78 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.542-0.602 EPS.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

