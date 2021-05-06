Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

HSX opened at GBX 809.80 ($10.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.30. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 662.80 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 842.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 937.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

