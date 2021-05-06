HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE HLS opened at C$19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.4199999 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

