Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 174.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $212.41 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $213.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.