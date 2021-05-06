Hollencrest Capital Management Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,486 shares of company stock worth $37,341,350 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

