Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $571,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.91. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.24 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.