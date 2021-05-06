Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

CAT opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

