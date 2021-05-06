Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,569 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

