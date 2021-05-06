Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

