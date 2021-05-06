HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) were down 9.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 84,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,196,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.83.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.