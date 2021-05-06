Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

