Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 223,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.