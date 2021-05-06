Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.910-1.020 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HWM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 4,166,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,061. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

