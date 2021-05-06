Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

