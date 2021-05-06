Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. Hub Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.77.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

