HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $13.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,345. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

