Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.82 ($37.44).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €39.95 ($47.00) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.14.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

