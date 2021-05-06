Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,485. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

