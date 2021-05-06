Humanscape Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $78.10 million and approximately $36,071.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

