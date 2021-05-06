Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 1,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,861.0 days.

Shares of HUSQF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

