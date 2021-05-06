Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Tops $132.88 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Hxro has a total market cap of $132.88 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hxro has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

