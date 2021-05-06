IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.99% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $232.81 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $73,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

