IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

IAG stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

