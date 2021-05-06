Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 6,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ichor by 12.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ichor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

