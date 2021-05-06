Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ichor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.930 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. 7,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,069. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

