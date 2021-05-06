Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

