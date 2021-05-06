IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $834.50

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 834.50 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.01). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 902 ($11.78), with a volume of 719,897 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 843.33 ($11.02).

The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 910.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 835.17.

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

