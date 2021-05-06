IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial began coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 2,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $36.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.7714 dividend. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

