II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $752 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.76 million.II-VI also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,413,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. II-VI has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.