Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $267,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

